JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to Arlington Marina off Arlington Road on Sunday after a body was found floating in the water.

A spokeswoman confirmed a body was recovered from the area, but did not provide details - including whether it was a man or a woman or if foul play is suspected.

Action News Jax is continuing to ask questions about the discovery. Check back for any further information.

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