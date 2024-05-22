Police investigating reported person shot in Lackawanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a reported shooting in Lackawanna.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In an alert issued by police, the shooting occurred in the area of 2800 Webster St.

JSO said they will release more information during a briefing set for 4 p.m.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.