Police investigating reported person shot in Lackawanna

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police are investigating a reported shooting in Lackawanna.

Reported shooting in Lackawanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a reported shooting in Lackawanna.

In an alert issued by police, the shooting occurred in the area of 2800 Webster St.

JSO said they will release more information during a briefing set for 4 p.m.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

