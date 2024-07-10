Police investigating after man shot once in the body near I-295 and Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after police found a man who was shot once in the upper body.

Sgt. Dishman with the violent crimes unit said at around 3:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the hospital. They met up with a man in his late 20s who was shot and described to be suffering “non-life threatening” injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the incident took place near I-295 and Collins Road. There are no other details about what led to the shooting or why it took place.

Police did say it appears the victim “was the intended target” but it was too early in the investigation if the shooting was an act of road rage.

If anyone has information you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriiff.org. You can also contact Crime Stopper at 866-845-TIPS.

