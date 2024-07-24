Jacksonville police looking for missing endangered adult on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a missing endangered adult on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Mary G. Richardson was reported missing in the area of 5800 Blanding Boulevard after leaving her living facility on foot in an unknown direction.

Ms. Richardson has been described as 70 years old. She is 5-foot-8, 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and salt and pepper-colored hair.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black pants, a multi-colored bonnet (as seen in the above picture), and glasses.

“Due to the victim’s age and reported diminished mental condition, we are seeking her location in an effort to ascertain her safety,” a JSO alert read.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Ms. Richardson is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-­0500.

