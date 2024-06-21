Local

Police looking for suspect who brandished hatchet during store robbery in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police are searching for this man pictured who brandished a hatchet at a local store before making off with a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Have you seen this man? Police are searching for this man pictured who brandished a hatchet at a local store before making off with a shopping cart full of merchandise. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect on the loose in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Mon., June 17, a man entered a business in the area of 9000 Southside Boulevard, loading a shipping cart full of merchandise. Police said an employee asked him to provide proof of purchase before he left. That’s when the suspect pulled out a hatched before leaving the store.

Video captured the man fleeing in the pictured Dodge Charger.

Anyone having any information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The suspect pictured is being sought after robbing a local business while brandishing a hatchet.

No proof of purchase The suspect pictured is being sought after robbing a local business while brandishing a hatchet. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!