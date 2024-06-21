Police looking for suspect who brandished hatchet during store robbery in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect on the loose in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Mon., June 17, a man entered a business in the area of 9000 Southside Boulevard, loading a shipping cart full of merchandise. Police said an employee asked him to provide proof of purchase before he left. That’s when the suspect pulled out a hatched before leaving the store.

Video captured the man fleeing in the pictured Dodge Charger.

Anyone having any information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

No proof of purchase The suspect pictured is being sought after robbing a local business while brandishing a hatchet. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.