Local

Police presence outside home in Jacksonville’s New Town area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Breaking

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Action News Jax is on the scene of a large police presence in the New Town area.

We obtained video showing an ambulance in the distance, a police car blocking the road, and men wearing gloves going into a house.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is happening on West 2nd Street between Kings Road and West Beaver Street.

We’re working to learn what’s happening and will have the latest updates in this story and on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!