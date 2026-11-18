ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Augustine police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in the area of Nesmith Avenue and Pearl Street.

The sheriff’s office says this is an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

The St. Augustine Police Department first announced the “active investigation” around 7:15 a.m. before providing an update alongside the sheriff’s office that the two agencies are investigating a homicide.

Police have taped off a home in the area of Nesmith Avenue and Pearl Street. A neighbor told Action News Jax’s crew at the scene that she saw police barge into the home and take someone into custody after hearing a large “bang.”

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will continue to provide updates.

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