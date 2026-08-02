Police on scene of body found near Old Plank Road on the Westside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body was found near Old Plank Road on the city’s Westside on Saturday night.

Action News Jax is reporting several police cars in the area. Crime scene tape is up and officers with flashlights could be seen searching behind a home.

Our crew at the scene spoke with people gathered in the area who believe it is their family member based on a description given to them by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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