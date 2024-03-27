Police search for video voyeurism suspect after incident at a Jacksonville Marshalls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of secretly recording two victims in a department store restroom.

This incident happened at a Marshalls at the St. Johns Town Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two women noticed a man with long brown hair and glasses using his phone to allegedly record them while they were using the restroom.

After the man exited the restroom, several shoppers confronted him. They accused him of filming while inside the bathroom stall.

“No you need to stay,” a woman in the video said, as the man began running away. “Don’t let him leave.”

The video shows the man exiting the store. Several officers searched the area and but couldn’t find him, according to a police report.

A week later, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office put out a notice on their social media platforms asking for help in identifying this man. The still photo appears to be taken from the video shot by customers. The Sheriff’s office said he’s wanted for video voyeurism, which is the act of secretly recording someone in an intimate state.

Voyeurism suspect

The incident has shoppers concerned about privacy.

“Of course it concerns me,” Mary Olson said. “I think all we can do is be vigilant. Making their employees aware of what could happen. Making employees aware of what to prevent and how to go about it.”

We reached out to Marshalls about the incident and a spokesperson sent us this statement:

“At Marshalls, the safety and security of our Associates and customers is a top priority for us. We are aware of the incident that took place in our Jacksonville Marshalls restroom earlier this month, and deeply regret our customers’ experience. We have been in contact with the customers involved to check in with them directly. Additionally, we thank the Jacksonville Police for their quick response and will continue to cooperate with them during their investigation.” — Marshalls spokesperson

