Ponte Vedra lawyer arrested after hit and run, police say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old Ponte Vedra man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a hit-and-run crash, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO).

Deputies say Christopher John Bondani was behind the wheel when his car was involved in a crash on A1A North in Ponte Vedra Beach just after 3:30 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When deputies tried to pull Bondani over, officials say he didn’t stop, even after patrol cars activated lights and sirens.

The chase ended in a neighborhood on Payasada Circle, where deputies took him into custody.

According to the arrest report, Bondani told officers he didn’t realize he’d been in a crash and was just trying to get home.

Deputies reported smelling alcohol and found two empty cans of hard seltzer in his car.

Bondani refused to take a breath test at the scene and again at the county jail, authorities said.

According to the Florida Bar website, Bondani is an attorney at Hill & Bondani, PLLC in St. Johns County. Public records show he was suspended with conditions in 2019.

SJSO says he now faces several charges, including DUI, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, fleeing law enforcement, and refusing DUI testing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.