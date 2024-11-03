Pop Warner City Championships at EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville, Fla. — EverBank Stadium was the home of Pop Warner football, at least for one day.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Philadelphia, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl took over the stadium for the Pop Warner City Championships.

“They all emulate their idols. No better way to do that than on the same ground where they’re playing,” Gator Bowl Sports president Greg McGarity said with a smile at Sunday’s tournament.

The event gave Little League players a chance to get some big-time action.

“They’re really excited. They’ve been hyped up all the last two weeks, ready to get here,” Adam Thompson told Action News Jax about his 6U Grand Park Vikings squad. “It gives them exposure. It makes them work even harder. They’re Jacksonville kids so they want to be in the Jaguars stadium.”

The event has been a staple in Jacksonville for decades now - inspiring pint-sized players to pursue their football dreams.

“I think it’ll spread like wildfire,” McGarity exclaimed. “They’re playing where the stars are playing that they watched play there on Saturdays and Sunday here as well.”

