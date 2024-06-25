Business booming as Port of Brunswick looks to expand after all-time record in May

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Cargo ships are loading and unloading a record amount of automobiles in Brunswick this year.

The Port of Brunswick said it set an all-time record in May, growing roll-on/roll-off cargo by 26 percent. A total of 86,577 units of Ro/Ro was recorded in May, an increase of more than 18,000 units compared to May 2023.

The port saw luxury vehicle exports to China as the highest in Asian trade lanes, which along with services to Europe, featured strong import-export business.

Overall, just over 23,000 vehicles were exported and 54,550 autos were imported in May.

To make room for the increased volume of business, the port has secured additional land for storage space.

“Brunswick’s proximity to domestic manufacturers and to vibrant sales markets make it a critical partner for the auto industry in driving new business,” Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch said. “The recent addition of 120 acres of processing space, along with hundreds more acres available for development, make Colonel’s Island Terminal uniquely able to expand along with the needs of car manufacturers.”

The port mentioned that around 15 percent of the auto increase was related to the Baltimore bridge collapse.

