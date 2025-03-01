‘Predator’s paradise’: Neighbors speak out after Putnam County removes sex offenders from trailer park

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach confirmed that more than 22 registered sex offenders were residing at CCM Park on Balsam Street, describing the situation as a “dangerous” one for the community. Neighbors expressed their relief to Action News Jax, as the sheriff’s office is actively working to remove these offenders from the area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff Deloach revealed that nearly two dozen sex offenders were living in the same trailer park, located just steps away from two churches and near a bus stop. While deputies did not indicate any crimes had been committed at the location, neighbors are thankful the offenders are being removed.

Ann Green, a local homeowner, was shocked when a friend informed her that she was living in close proximity to at least 22 registered sex offenders.

“A friend of mine called me to tell me, ‘Did you know that you’re surrounded by sex offenders?’ And I said, ‘No,’” Green recalled. “I didn’t know anything about it.”

Friday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office took decisive action, shutting down all but three of the trailer homes at CCM Park, calling it a “predator’s paradise.” Authorities explained that word had spread across Florida, attracting sex offenders to the park.

Walter Russell, a local who previously worked as the maintenance person under the former owner, expressed his dismay at the park’s current state. The park was purchased by a new owner late last year, and Russell says he is horrified by the changes.

“I’m glad. Everybody deserves a second chance, but I feel that this is a bit extreme,” Russell said. “It’s paradise for them, maybe, because they didn’t think they had anything going on, but not a paradise for the rest of the neighborhood because there are children playing in this neighborhood all the time.”

In response to the situation, authorities gave the sex offenders 48 hours to vacate the premises. Neighbors who had called the police about the issue are relieved that the situation is finally being addressed.

Evan Register, a long-time resident of the area, voiced his frustration.

“For 37 years I’ve been in this neighborhood, and I do not like it,” Register said.

Action News Jax investigated the ownership of the property, uncovering that it had been purchased by a “living trust” with a New Smyrna Beach mailing address. The address led to a P.O. Box, and authorities are continuing to look into the situation to gather more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.