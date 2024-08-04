President Biden approves Emergency Declaration for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida in response to Tropical Storm Debby, which began on August 1 and is ongoing. This declaration allows for federal disaster assistance to support state and local response efforts.

FEMA announced that federal assistance aims to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the storm, protect public health and safety, and prevent further damage. This includes the mobilization of equipment and resources to help affected communities.

Key points of the assistance include:

This covers direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support, for the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakulla. 75% Federal Funding for Direct Federal Assistance: This applies to Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, DeSoto, Escambia, Flagler, Gadsden, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Polk, Santa Rosa, Seminole, St. Johns, Volusia, Walton, and Washington counties.

John E. Brogan has been appointed as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

