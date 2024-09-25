President Biden approves federal emergency declaration for Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday approved a federal emergency declaration as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall as a powerful storm later this week.

The declaration authorizes the release of federal funds to support state and local emergency response efforts. It also grants the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authority to coordinate disaster relief operations.

Earlier in the day, Governor Ron DeSantis expanded Florida’s state of emergency to include 61 counties.

Hurricane Helene, which was still classified as a tropical storm on Tuesday, is projected to reach North Florida late Thursday after traveling through the Gulf of Mexico. Northeast Florida is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, while Southeast Georgia remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

