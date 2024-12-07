President of Tyler Perry studios dies in Florida plane crash

HOMASASSA, Fla — Steve Mensch, the president and general manager of Studio Operations at the Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios.

The studio released the following statement regarding his death:

“We are incredibly saddened to by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years, and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as well send them our prayers.”

— Tyler Perry Studios

Action News Jax’s Atlanta station, WSB-TV is reporting that Federal Aviation Administration data says a plane registered to Mensch was involved in a crash in Homasassa, Florida on Friday night.

The FAA says a single-engine Vans RV12 plane crashed along the edge of a highway around 8 p.m. Only the pilot was on board.

Florida Highway Patrol says the man on board the plane was pronounced dead on the scene.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement on X about Mensch’s death:

Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of Steve Mensch’s passing. A good man and an instrumental part of a studio Georgia is proud to call its own, his achievements made our state better and brought more opportunities to its people. His loved ones and the entire Tyler Perry Studios team will be in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn this loss.

