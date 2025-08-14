‘A privilege and an honor:’ Naval Air Station Jacksonville commemorates a change in command

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Captain Ryan Dexter became the 53rd commanding officer of the Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning.

NAS Jax officials honored the change in power with a traditional change of command ceremony.

“It’s a transition of authority. It’s as much for the sailors and crew and the folks to say ‘we’re passing the baton of authority on to the next person,’” outgoing commanding officer Captain Gregory deWindt said Thursday. “I have the confidence in [Captain Dexter] to be able to take over; they should have the same confidence as well.”

Under deWindt’s leadership, NAS Jax was a 2024 Command Installation Excellence award winner.

Additionally, the Navy’s Master Antisubmarine Warfare base conducted over 78,000 flight operations, with Captain deWindt also leading the charge alongside local organizations to provide groceries to over 1,500 local military families in need each month.

“It really takes a team to be able to be successful,” deWindt said, looking back on his success. “And as the base grows, the city grows, as the city grows, the base continues to grow. It’s been a privilege and an honor just to be a part of it.”

Now, Captain Dexter will look to fill those shoes, promising to maintain the standard of excellence at the largest naval base in the southeastern United States.

“Over 85 years now, I’m the 53rd person to do it. So it’s a huge honor and it’s a huge base,” Captain Dexter said Thursday. “Like I said in my remarks, this town loves this base, and it supports the sailors and civilians more than any town I’ve ever seen. So it’s great to be here.”

