Prospector Baseball Group acquires Triple-A Champion Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Prospector Baseball Group (PBG) is acquiring the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from the now-former owner Ken Babby, as he assumes the role of CEO of the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We are proud to welcome the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to the Prospector Baseball Group family,” says John Abbamondi and Ben Boyer, the co-founders of Prospector Baseball Group, in a joint statement. ”The Jumbo Shrimp are one of the most vibrant franchises in Minor League Baseball, built on a commitment to ‘Affordable Family Fun’ that we are honored to continue. We are grateful to Ken Babby and his partners for their leadership and honored to have the opportunity to build upon their success. We believe in providing an exceptional, accessible game day experience at VyStar Ballpark, and we are equally excited for the Jumbo Shrimp to be a catalyst for the future growth of Downtown Jacksonville.” Abbamondi adds that the team will operate with a local touch with fans coming first, similar to how the team was operated under Fast Forward Sports, which Babby founded.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me and for our family, but we also couldn’t be more excited about the future of Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball,” says Babby. “We were very careful in selecting Prospector Baseball Group as the new owner of Jumbo Shrimp, and there is no question John and his team will be worthy stewards of this beloved franchise, bringing the passion, integrity, and commitment that this community deserves. The future of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville is bright, and I will enjoy watching the Jumbo Shrimp’s success on and off the field. I am beyond proud of our front office staff, our culture and the work family we have built together. I am also grateful to the City of Jacksonville, the Miami Marlins, and our partners and fans, and I am confident that Jacksonville’s support of the Jumbo Shrimp will continue under the guidance of John and Ben.”

PBG also acquired the Cleveland Guardians’ Double-A affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks, as part of the deal. The RubberDucks were also owned by Babby’s Fast Forward Sports.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are coming off a historic season, after beating the Las Vegas Aviators 8-7.

