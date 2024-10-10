PSA: Turn around, don’t drown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida, government agencies are emphasizing the importance of avoiding flooded roads.

The National Weather Service started the “Turn Around Don’t Drown” campaign to warn people of the hazards of walking and driving through flood waters.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it only takes six inches of moving water to make a person fall; 12 inches of water is enough to cause many vehicles to float away; 24 inches of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including SUVs and pick-up trucks.

NOAA recommends following these safety tips:

If flooding occurs, get to higher ground.

never drive through flooded roads. You don’t know the condition of the road under the water.

Don’t camp or park near bodies of water during threatening conditions.

Do not walk through moving water. If you have to, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

If water rises around your car, leave the car and move to higher ground.





>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.