Public health alert issued for misbranded pork and beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has activated a public health alert through its Food Safety and Inspection Service for raw beef and pork products that has been misbranded and could contain undeclared sesame, a known allergen.

Raw meat products were produced from December 1, 2025 through April 6, 2025 and includes the following products packaged in 1.5lb clear plastic containers with safety lids:

Quality Meat Sky Ranch Premium Provisions Marinated Beef Ribeye Roll/Bulgogi with sell by dates of “DEC.11.25″ through “APR.16.26″

Quality Meat Sky Ranch Premium Provisions Marinated Pork Tenderized CT Butt with sell by dates “DEC.11.25″ through “APR.16.26″

Quality Meat Sky Ranch Premium Provisions Marinated Beef Sliced Short Ribs/LA Style with sell by dates “DEC.11.25″ through “APR.16.26″

Quality Meat Sky Ranch Premium Provisions MRN Pork Single Belly Chop/Jumulleok with sell by dates “DEC.11.25″ through “APR.16.26″

Raw Beef & Pork Health Alert Photo Courtesy: USDA

Raw Beef & Pork Health Alert Photo Courtesy: USDA

Raw Beef & Pork Health Alert Photo Courtesy: USDA

Raw Beef & Pork Health Alert Photo Courtesy: USDA

Packaging bears establishment number “EST. 1377″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. Products were distributed to Lotte Plaza Market retail locations in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia.

FSIS personnel noticed the use of sesame oil in the products during a routine label review. Sesame was not declared as an ingredient on the label. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The raw beef and pork products are no longer available for purchase but may still be in customers’ freezers. Customers are asked not to eat it and either throw it away or return it to the original place of purchase.

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