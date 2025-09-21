Purr-fect weekend: Alligator Alley Cats club hosts all-breed cat show and adoption in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Alligator Alley Cats club is hosting an all-breed championship cat show and adoption event at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center in St. Augustine on October 11-12.

The event will feature over 100 cats from around the world, representing up to 40 different breeds, including non-pedigreed cats in the Household Pet competition. Vendors will also be present, selling a variety of cat-related products.

The International Cat Association® (TICA), a not-for-profit organization that maintains the world’s largest genetic registry of pedigreed and household pet cats, is involved in the event. TICA aims to elevate the value of all cats and promote feline health and knowledgeable ownership.

The event is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Cat lovers in the area are encouraged to attend to see the diverse array of breeds and to learn more about cat ownership.

