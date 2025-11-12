Putnam County ATV crash leaves one dead, another seriously hurt

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — A 38-year-old Hawthorne man died early Wednesday morning after an ATV overturned on State Road 20, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the ATV was heading westbound on the eastbound sidewalk near Lake Shore Drive just after 5 a.m.

The driver lost control, sending the ATV into the eastbound lanes, where it flipped and spun, according to the report.

A passenger, on the ATV, a 36-year-old man also from Hawthorne, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt, died at the scene.

