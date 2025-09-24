Putnam County curbside recycling ends October 1

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County will soon end its curbside recycling program, with service officially over on October 1.

The Board of County Commissioners voted last year to accept a contract extension with Waste Pro that did not include curbside recycling past the upcoming date.

At the time, officials noted that Clay County was doing away with its own curbside program. The same change recently went into effect in Green Cove Springs.

Commissioner Larry Harvey claimed only 18% of residents were using the service.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it was what made the most financial sense going forward, along with the lack of participation county-wide,” wrote the board on social media.

Those who still wish to recycle can bring their items to the following locations:

Central Landfill – 140 County Landfill Road Palatka

Huntington Collection Center – 1551 County Road 308 Crescent City

Interlachen Collection Center – 111 Hickory Lane Interlachen

The only recyclables currently accepted are cardboard and plastics (#1-#7). The county commission said glass is not being accepted due to contamination issues.

Commercial entities can set up recycling for a fee through Waste Pro.

