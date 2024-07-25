Putnam County jury finds former school resource officer guilty on 16 counts of child sex crimes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — On Wed., July 24, a Putnam County jury found a former school resource officer guilty on 16 felony counts of the sexual abuse of a child.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Joshua Herren was arrested in 2022 by deputies after a multitude of physical evidence was discovered during an investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After a two-day trial on Wednesday, the jury found Herren guilty on 16 felony counts including:

Two counts of sexual battery of a minor 12 to 18 years of age by a custodial authority.

Two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Offense against students by authority figure.

Eight counts of promoting sexual performance by a child.

Transmission of Material Harmful to minors by electronic device.

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Tampering in first-degree proceeding.

Action News Jax broke the news when Herren was arrested in November 2022 after the victim, who was now an adult, came forward to the sheriff’s office and confirmed the sexual relationship took place. Sheriff Gator DeLoach said the allegations began back in 2018 when the victim was a juvenile.

“Our hearts are broken for the victim in this case, and we pray this arrest may be the next step in the healing process for them,” DeLoach said after the arrest. “We’re also disgusted and angry when a law enforcement officer betrays the trust of the community and their fellow law enforcement officers.”

Before resigning a day after the victim came forward, Herren was employed as a Putnam County resource officer for several years.

“The defendant used his position of authority to sexually abuse a victim he was sworn to protect,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “No punishment is too severe for his crimes.”

This case was investigated by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.