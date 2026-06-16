Putnam County man charged with threatening to kill the President

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Crescent City man is facing two charges of threatening to kill the President.

According to the indictment, in April, 27-year-old Ryan Brown sent a message to the White House’s website threatening to blow up the White House in a week. The following month, Brown sent another message on the White House’s website saying, in part, that he would kill the President in cold blood.

If convicted on both counts, Brown faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

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