Body found in Palatka creek identified as woman from Hastings, Putnam deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body that was found Monday in a creek in Palatka has been identified, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said the person was Rose Dyer, 78, of Hastings.

Her body was found Monday morning in a creek at SR 19 south of Caravelle Farms Road in a rural part of Putnam County.

PCSO said the medical examiner’s office was able to identify Dyer from a serial number on her pacemaker.

The cause and manner of Dyer’s death are still undetermined.

Detectives spoke with a close friend, who last saw Dyer on April 9. PCSO said Dyer was reported to have diminished mental capacity due to dementia and has been known to wander on occasion.

She was not reported missing at the time of her death, deputies said.

PCSO is seeking information from the time from when Dyer was last seen by her friend until the discovery of her body on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Theed at 386-329-0800.

