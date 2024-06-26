Local

Florida Department of Agriculture arrests woman who runs Putnam County animal sanctuary for fraud

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Agriculture arrested the woman who runs a Putnam County animal sanctuary charity for fraud.

Edna West, 61, who runs Rooterville A. Sanctuary, was arrested on 7 felony counts. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement said West used $246,475 of charitable funds to purchase 3 separate parcels of land.

An additional $100,631 from Rooterville’s bank account was used to buy a mobile home and place it on one of the 3 properties.

West is also accused of submitting false information to the department when she filed Rooterville’s registration application. She allegedly listed another application individual’s name, address and phone number as an officer of the charity without permission.

