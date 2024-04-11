Putnam County Jail Director placed on administrative leave during internal audit, sheriff says

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County’s sheriff said the jail director has been placed on administrative leave following an internal complaint.

In a statement, Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said that he placed Major Scott Surrency on administrative leave while an internal investigation and operation audit takes place at the jail.

Captain Clayton Silva has been named as the Interim Director of Corrections in Mjr. Surrency’s absence.

“To all of my Sheriff’s Office family: In the spirit of transparency and to eliminate confusion, I’m writing to let everyone know that as of today, I have placed Major Surrency on administrative leave, pending the results of an investigation and operational audit in the jail that I ordered. I have named Captain Clayton Silva as Interim Director of Corrections during Major Surrency’s absence. I want everyone to understand that Major Surrency carries a presumption of innocence with him during this inquiry. I have many unanswered questions, but I ask for everyone’s understanding as I patiently await the results of the audit. Please remember that open discussion of internal affairs investigations prior to their close is prohibited by Florida Statute 112.533 and agency policy. Confidentiality is essential to preserving the integrity of all internal investigations. Even casual conversations or speculation about pending internal cases can cause the rampant spread of misinformation and can compromise investigations and damage individuals unintentionally. Accordingly, please refrain from these types of discussion until we have a clear understanding of the situation and answers to questions. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me or come by the office if you have any questions.” — -Sheriff DeLoach

