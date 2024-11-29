Local

QB1 Trevor Lawrence expected to play on Sunday despite being marked as questionable

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax
Jaguars Eagles Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to play against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Lawrence was out the past two games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions because of a left shoulder injury.

He hurt it on Nov. 3 when the Jaguars took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Friday, he was marked as questionable on the Week 13 Injury Report.

Lawrence had limited involvement in the past three practices.

“We’ll get through today, Friday, Saturday, but he’s had a good week,” Pederson said during a news conference on Friday.

The Jaguars are set to face off against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“If he’s cleared to play, we will play,” Pederson said.

