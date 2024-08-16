Quarterly Downtown Community Cleanup focusing on Emerald Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several community organizations are coming together for an Emerald Trail Cleanup.

On Aug. 24, you can help clean the newly completed Lavilla Link located in downtown.

The clean-up is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Check-in will occur at Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing Park on Lee Street. Free on-street parking is available around the park.

Trash bags, gloves, and cleaning supplies will be provided.

