Racing Against Hate 5K returns February 22 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast YMCA and the Jewish Community Alliance are teaming up to host the 3rd Annual Racing Against Hate 5K Run/Walk at the Winston Family YMCA on Sunday, February 22.

The event aims to bring the community together to celebrate unity, diversity, and inclusivity. It is part of the ongoing “Together Against Hate” series, building community through social, recreational, and educational engagement.

“We have the monthly programs, we do both day time and evening programs spread throughout the months of the year. We have this race this weekend, which is a beautiful symbol where we’ll have hundreds and hundreds of people literally running and walking through downtown Jacksonville and across the bridges all wearing shirts, standing up against hate which is a great visual representation of that,” said Adam Chaskin with the Jewish Community Alliance.

Adam Chaskin, Jewish Community Alliance (Kristine Bellino )

Eric Mann, President and CEO of the First Coast YMCA, said the event reflects the organization’s core mission.

“It starts from our mission, it starts from our priorities in terms of healthy living, youth development and social responsibility. We start looking at our mission to serve all, that is really where it comes from, equity and fairness is a part of being for all.”

The event features a 5K run or walk across the Acosta Bridge beginning at 1:00 p.m., followed by a 1-Mile Fun Run along the Riverwalk at 2:00 p.m. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome.

All registered participants will receive a Racing Against Hate t-shirt and custom medal.

EVENT DETAILS:

When: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Where: Winston Family YMCA, 221 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Race Times:

1:00 PM - 5K Run/Walk

2:00 PM - 1-mile Fun Run

Day Of Race Event Schedule:

12:00pm - Unity Village Opens with vendors and community partners. Race packet pickup and day-of registration opens.

12:45pm - Warm-up and announcements

1:00pm - 5K Race begins

2:00pm - 1M Fun Run Begins

2:15pm - Awards Ceremony

3:00pm - Unity Village closes

For additional details and registration information, visit here.

©2026 Cox Media Group