JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Raising Cane’s will open its second Jacksonville restaurant this Monday, Nov. 23, in the Town Center Shopping District. The fast-food chicken chain said the new location will bring 100 jobs to the area.

Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. following early-morning giveaways and a formal welcoming ceremony.

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Opening-day activities are scheduled to begin before the restaurant opens its doors at 10 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at approximately 9:05 a.m., featuring restaurant staff and city officials from the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

During the event, the company will present a $1,000 check to Nemours Children’s Health.

“We’re thrilled to grow our Jacksonville Crew and bring Raising Cane’s to the Town Center Shopping District,” Rogelio Ruiz, the area leader of restaurants for Raising Cane’s, said. “This opening means new career opportunities and more ways to connect with our neighbors. From supporting Nemours Children’s Health to welcoming Customers through our doors, we can’t wait to share our ONE LOVE and build meaningful connections throughout the Community.”

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Early visitors on opening day will be eligible for several promotional giveaways. Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., customers ages 13 and older can enter a drawing in which 20 winners will receive free meals for a year, provided they are present when numbers are called.

The first customer in line will receive a gift basket, while the first 100 customers who purchase combo meals will receive a branded trucker hat and a card for a free combo box meal.

Raising Cane’s prepares meals to order without heat lamps or holding warmers. Its menu centers on chicken tenders marinated for at least 24 hours, hand-battered and served alongside house-made dipping sauce, grilled toast, coleslaw, sweet tea and lemonade.

Raising Cane’s has previously received recognition as an employer on workplace lists published by Glassdoor, Forbes and USA Today.

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The brand participates in local community initiatives through sponsorships, fundraisers and charitable contributions to schools and neighborhood organizations.

Regular operating hours will run Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. The restaurant is located at 4863 Gate Parkway.

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