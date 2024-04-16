Rapper Yungeen Ace arrested for possession of firearm by convicted felon in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A popular rapper from Jacksonville was arrested by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, online Duval County Jail records show.

Yungeen Ace, whose real name is Keyanta Bullard, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Action News Jax has reached out to JBPD to obtain Bullard’s arrest report.

Bullard, 26, is scheduled to have his first appearance in Duval County court at 1 p.m.

We told you in June 2018 that Bullard was the lone survivor in a drive-by shooting on Town Center Parkway that killed 3 young men.

After he was released from the hospital from his injuries in that shooting, he was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation.

Officials said at that time that he violated his probation for possessing a firearm. In 2017, he was given 31 months of probation on an accessory charge out of Clay County.

In October 2018, Bullard was arrested again for violation of probation. The warrant from that arrest stated he did not stay with his itinerary while traveling back from a trip to Louisiana and also visited the Orange Park Mall without consent from his probation officer.

In March 2019, Bullard’s attorney said he was ambushed, which led to a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Waycross. One man was killed, another was injured. Bullard was in the area performing a concert.

