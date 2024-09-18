‘Ravaging our communities: ‘ Florida physicians speak out against six-week abortion ban, throw support behind Amendment 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — A group of Florida physicians spoke out Wednesday against the state’s six-week abortion ban and urged voters to approve Amendment 4 in November.

That amendment would expand abortion access in the state.

The doctors highlighted a new report that claims women are facing delays and health complications due to the current restrictions.

That report published by Physicians For Human Rights consists of testimony from 25 health care professionals in Florida and documents their firsthand experiences under the current six-week abortion ban.

“These bans are dangerous, and they are ravaging our communities,” said Dr. Chelsea Daniels during the virtual press conference Wednesday.

Physicians who participated in the press conference argued the state’s six-week ban has put women’s lives at risk.

Daniels argued the ban’s exceptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks don’t work in practice.

She highlighted the case of one rape victim who came to her clinic but was unable to get the proper documentation from police in time to get the procedure here in Florida.

“She now has to leave the state in order to access care because this exception has failed her,” said Daniels.

The Physicians for Human Rights report documents several similar stories from Florida medical professionals, who claim care has been delayed and women have been subjected to life-threatening conditions due to the state’s restrictions.

“All these, what you would call hearsay accounts I think, come from the abortion industry itself,” said Andrew Shirvell with Florida Voice for the Unborn.

Shirvell dismissed the report as biased.

He argued Amendment 4 would eliminate all abortion restrictions in Florida law, including parental consent requirements for minors seeking abortions.

“They’re purposely being vague and deceptive so that they can get this amendment passed and then their real objective will come to light when they return to the state courts,” said Shrivell.

Despite the amendment not specifically mentioning parental consent, Keisha Mulfort with the ACLU of Florida claimed it will be protected if Amendment 4 passes.

“Amendment 4 will unequivocally a parent’s right to guide the care of their children and their families,” said Mulfort. “So, we are on record here stating that it does not change that piece. The consent piece.”

Action News Jax did reach out to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, which regulates abortion clinics in the state, for a response to the claims made in the new report.

So far, we have not heard back.

