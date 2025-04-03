READ USA Book Fairs Underway at 78 DCPS Elementary Schools

Local

By Tenikka Hughes, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School book fairs are bringing the joy of reading to kids all across Jacksonville.

Now through May 9, local organization READ USA is hosting book fairs at 78 elementary schools within Duval County Public Schools.

In addition to any books they may want to buy, each child gets to choose two free books to take home.

The book fairs are a major undertaking and READ USA is looking for volunteers to assist with things, including helping students find books they are interested in, organizing and labeling, and administrative support.

Any adult volunteering at a DCPS school must pass a Level 1 background check, which the district provides for free through its website.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, click here.

