Real ID deadline looming. How you can get yours in time to fly in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travelers can expect some major changes to what documents they need to fly.

On May 7, 2025, the enforcement of “Real IDs” will begin, which means you have 1 year to make sure you’ve got the documents you need to travel.

So, what is a Real ID, and what do you need to get one?

A traditional driver’s license will no longer be accepted by TSA or U.S. Border Patrol.

Instead, anyone 18 or older will need to present either a passport or a document known as a Real ID, also known as an enhanced license.

You’ll also need a Real ID to enter a federal building.

Following the 9/11 attacks, the federal government set new security standards to obtain state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards, and some states began issuing them more than a decade ago.

What do you need to obtain a Real ID?

Some states may require proof of Social Security.

Some states may require 2 proofs of residency, like a utility bill or bank statement.

Proof of status will be required, such as a passport, a U.S. birth certificate or a permanent resident card.

Proof of citizenship is required if you weren’t originally a U.S. citizen.

