Recall Alert: Cinnamon found with elevated levels of lead

Jacksonville, Fla. — SLR Food Distribution in Hicksville, New York is recalling Wise Wife brand Cinnamon due to potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

The cinnamon was distributed to retailers across seven states, including Florida, betweeen February 15th, 2024 and June 28th, 2025. Potentially affected spices are packaged in 1.76 ounce clear plastic jars with black lids. The back label is printed with UPC 0 688474 302853. Anyone with product matching this description is urged to return it to the retailer they bought it from for a full refund. The last sale of the product was distributed June 28th and is no longer being sold by SLR Food Distribution.

The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by the FDA that revealed elevated lead levels.

Short term exposure to low levels of lead may not show any symptoms other than increased blood lead levels. Long term exposure to lead may cause learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems in children. Adults may experience kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. So far no illnesses have been reported.

