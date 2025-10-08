Recall Alert: Frozen spinach possibly contaminated with Listeria

Jacksonville, Fla. — Sno Pac Foods of Caledonia, MN announces a recall of 35lb Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and 10oz Organic Frozen Cut Spinach because Listeria monocytogenes bacteria may be present in the product.

The recalled spinach was distributed nationwide to retail stores and distributors. The product came in a 35lb box with lot codes 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071, and 2501073 with a 1/7/27 expiration date. The 10oz retail package is marked with lot codes SPM1.190.5 with a best by 7/9/27, SPC1.160.5 with best by 6/9/27, SPC2.160.5 with best by 6/9/27, and SPM1.097.5 with best by 4/7/27.

No illnesses have been reported so far in connection to this recall according to the FDA.

Production of this product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem. Anyone who bought the spinach is asked to throw it out or bring it back to where they got it for a full refund.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

