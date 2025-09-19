Recall Alert: Lithium-ion power banks recalled due to fire hazard

Jacksonville, Fla. — Mobile charging brand Anker announces a recall of multiple power bank models after receiving multiple reports of overheating, fires, and explosions.

Five different models have been named in the recall: A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681 and A1689. The model numbers can be found on the back or side of the power bank. The serial number is also on the back, next to “SN Code”. Anyone who bought one of the affected models should immediately stop using them and contact Anker. Customers are urged to visit the recall page to confirm the serial number and register for the recall for a full cash refund or Anker gift card.

Affected customers will be required to submit a photo of their recalled power bank showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date of the photograph, and the word “recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker. Anker will provide instructions for consumers on how to return or dispose of the recalled power banks.

On Thursday, Anker issued the recall of around 481-thousand units. The firm received 33 reports of fire and explosion incidents caused by the lithium-ion batteries overheating. Four minor burn injuries and one report of substantial property damage were also reported. The power banks were sold in Best Buy, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com, ebay.com, Walmart.com and on Tiktok from August 2023 through June 2025.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission states you should not throw recalled power banks in the trash, general recycling, or used battery recycling boxes. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently due to the heightened risk of fire. Municipal household hazardous waste centers may accept recalled lithium-ion batteries.

Jacksonville Household Hazardous Waste Facility is located at 2675 Commonwealth Ave and can be called at (904) 387-8847.

