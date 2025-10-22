Recall Alert: Possible risk of lead in cinnamon powder

Haitai, Inc of Cerritos, California is issuing a recall of 8 ounce cinnamon jars due to potential lead contamination.

The affected Haetae Cinnamon is packaged in a square plastic bottle with a red, brown, and orange label. The UPC label reads 0 20914 81415 9 with a best by date of 02/09/25.

The product was distributed by Haitai, Inc. and sold at various supermarkets nationwide.

The recall was initiated after the FDA found elevated levels of lead in product samples. The firm’s investigation indicates the problem may be caused by potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier or natural lead concentrations in cinnamon.

Anyone who purchased the powder are urged to return it for a full refund.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Exposure to extremely high amounts of lead may result in overt and possibly severe symptoms for which an individual is likely to seek medical attention. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/body weight.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

For adults, acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Lead can cause serious health problems if too much is ingested, such as damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body.

