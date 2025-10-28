Recall Alert: Ready to eat sandwiches pulled for possible plastic presence

Jacksonville, Fla. — The E.A. Sween Company has announced its BBQ Pulled Pork deli sandwiches are being recalled due to the potential presence of plastic inside.

The Deli Express® BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich is the only product that seems to be affected by this recall.

Pulled Pork Recall courtesy of FDA

Retailers have been instructed to take all of the affected products off of shelves and inventory immediately.

Affected product could have been purchased in the Continental U.S., Hawaii and Guam through convenience stores and grocery and mass retail outlets between January 16 and October 23, 2025. Consumers who have purchased this product should not consume it. Plastics can present a choking hazard if swallowed.

any product from the affected lots should be considered potentially contaminated. Consumers may return the affected product to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported so far.

Items in the recall include these consumer lot codes found next to the the barcode:

1915013

1915020

1915051

1915065

1915071

1915093

1915104

1915114

1915135

1915140

1915148

1915169

1915218

1915226

1915232

1915254

1915288

1915301

