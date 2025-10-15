Recall Alert: Small stones found inside microwavable rice packages

Ben’s Original has announced a limited, voluntary recall on instant rice packages due to the possible presence of small, naturally occurring stones.

The recall is limited to specific batches of Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice, Ben‘s Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice, and Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice distributed to HEB, Target, Amazon, United Markets, and Piggly Wiggly from August through September. Additional retailers may have purchased products distributed by Associated Grocers, C&S, and Dot Foods.

Below is a list of product names, batch codes, and best by dates.

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice - 533ELGRV22, 534ALGRV22 - 8/2026

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice - 534AMGRV22, 534BMGRV22, 534DMGRV22 - 8/2026

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice - 533BMGRV22, 533CLGRV22, 533CMGRV22 - 8/2026

The issue is isolated to these batches. No other Ben’s Original products are affected according to the company.

So far there have been no reports of injury or illness. Small stones in food can cause or or digestive tract injury if consumed.

Anyone who believes they purchased the affected product should not consume it and contact Ben’s Original Consumer Care to start a return at 1-800-548-6253.

