Recalled nasal spray found with yeast, mold contamination

Jacksonville, Fla. — MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. is voluntarily recalling every lot of ReBoost Nasal Spray distributed to retail and internet sales nationwide. The product was found to contain yeast, mold, and microbial contamination at levels above specifications. All lots of ClearLife Nasal Spray are also being recalled.

ReBoost Nasal Spray is used as a homeopathic remedy for nasal congestion, sinus headache and pressure, postnasal drip, sneezing, runny nose, and nasal itching. It’s packaged in a 20 mL bottle in a white and yellow carton. The product is marked with an NDC number 62795-4005-9, UPC 787647 10186 3, and expiration dates 12/2022 to 12/2025.

MediNature Recall

ClearLife Allergy Nasal Spray used as a homeopathic nasal spray to temporarily relieve minor allergy symptoms such as sinus pressure, runny or itchy nose, nasal congestion, allergic rhinitis, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, allergy-related headache, and itchy throat and skin. The spray can be identified by its 20 mL bottle packaged in a green and white box. It’s marked with an NDC 62795-4006-9, UPC 787647 10188 7, and expiration dates of 12/2022 to 12/2025.

MediNature Recall

The heightened presence of these contaminants present a possible life-threatening infection to immuno-compromised people. At this time there have been no reports of adverse infections.

All customers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact MediNatura New Mexico or the place of original purchase for a refund.

