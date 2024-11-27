A record amount of drivers traveling for Thanksgiving

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — A record-breaking number of people are hitting the roadways and the sky for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Experts predict 71.7 million drivers will be traveling and 5.84 million people will fly domestically, according to Triple-A.

Wednesday has been deemed the busiest day to travel for the holiday, but it didn’t stop drivers from hitting the road.

“This is actually the first year in three years I’ve been off on Thanksgiving day,” Adam Pipkin said. “I’m having my family in town for the first time. I get to host Thanksgiving this year so I’m excited about that.”

Other drivers had some issues on the roadways.

“Five hours is what it should be, but it’s taking us a little longer,” Crystal Hair said. She’s traveling from North Carolina to Daytona Beach.

As for heading home, Friday after 1 P.M. is a good time to get on the roads, according to Triple A. Saturday and Sunday, any time before 1 P.M. and Monday it’s recommended you get on the road before 8 A.M. or after 7 P.M.

