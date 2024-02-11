Recovered Sea turtle released back into the ocean

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga — Last week, Jekyll Island’s Georgia Sea Turtle Center (GSTC), the state’s only sea turtle rehabilitation and education nonprofit, released Mascovich, a once struggling sea turtle, back into the Atlantic Ocean on Little Talbot Island.

Mascovich had been found stranded following a storm on November 15, 2023 and nursed back to health with the support of the GSTC.

About Mascovich:

· Stranded on Amelia Island, FL on November 15, 2023

· Initial Diagnosis: washed up from storm

· History: found washed ashore with lymphopenia (low white blood cell count) likely from stress from washing up from the storm

· Current weight: 6 lbs

The mission of the GSTC is to conduct education, research, and rehabilitation of sick and injured animals. Since 2007, the GSTC has helped over 1,500 sick, stranded or injured patients. The GSTC also offers symbolic sea turtle adoptions for the public to support green sea turtle patients.

