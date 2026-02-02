WOKV Show Notes Feb. 2: Recreational marijuana appears to fall shy of making Nov. ballot

Jacksonville, Fl — Supporters of recreational marijuana appear to have fallen about 100,000 signatures short of getting a constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall.

Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee behind the measure, needed just over 880,000 signatures.

The Florida Department of State says all 22 active proposed constitutional amendments by initiative petitions failed to meet the requirements of Florida law for placement on the ballot.

The Smart & Safe campaign accused the Department of State of, “using every means necessary to stifle the voices of over a million Florida voters who have lawfully and legally signed petitions”.

In 2024 a similar ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana got almost 56 percent voter support, but fell short of the 60 percent needed to pass.

