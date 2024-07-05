Registration open for Nassau County’s 41st Annual Kingfish and Fishing Rodeo Tournament

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — It’s time to drop the lines and slow troll because registration is now open for the 41st Annual Kingfish and Fishing Rodeo Tournament in Nassau County.

Anyone with a valid saltwater fishing license can enter. If you don’t have a boat, don’t worry. Rules for the Rodeo division allow fishing on the beach, jetties and riverbanks. Anywhere on local, public land is acceptable.

The top prize in the Kingfish division is $10,000 while the first place finisher in the Rodeo class will get $1,300.

If you register before July 15 you’ll get an early bird special rate.

The long running tournament is hosted by Nassau Sport Fishing Association, a nonprofit that “loves fishing and our community.” This fishing tournament helps fund the association’s scholarships for local high school students and much more.

A captain’s meeting will take place on Fri., July 26 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Fernandina Harbor Marina in downtown Fernandina Beach. The tournament then begins the following day on July 27.

Click here to register today.

