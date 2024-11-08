Registration opens for 2025 Wolfson Children's Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are new changes coming to the annual Wolfson Children’s Challenge in 2025.

The event will now feature a 5k race and 1-mile race. There will still be team element as in the past, with teams now running together instead of in a relay format.

It’s happening at the Winston Family YMCA in Riverside on Jan. 25.

The challenge aims to raise $150,000 to benefit Wolfson Children’s Rehabilitation.

You can register here.

