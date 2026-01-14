Registration opens for Jumbo Shrimp National Anthem auditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Time to warm up those pipes, registration is now open for auditions to sing the National Anthem before Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp games during the 2026 season.

Auditions will take place, rain or shine, at VyStar Ballpark on Wednesday, February 11 from 4-7 pm. Individuals or groups must fill out a registration form and email it promotions coordinator Abby Decker. Her email is on the form. If you or your group performed during the 2025 season, you do not need to audition but will still need to fill out the registration form.

“We pride our organization on making sure Jumbo Shrimp games at VyStar Ballpark are community events,” said Jumbo Shrimp President and General Manager Matt Goudreau. “One of the highlights of each Jumbo Shrimp home game is listening to local individuals and groups performing just before first pitch.”

Opening Day is set for Friday, March 27 where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will look to defend their Triple-A title. Tickets are on sale now.

