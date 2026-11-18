ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Fifty-two years after the remains of two teen females were discovered in a wooded area of Seminole County, investigators have finally identified the second victim.

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In August 1973, deputies discovered their remains in a wooded area off Forest City Road in unincorporated Altamonte Springs.

Dental records quickly confirmed one of the victims as 18-year-old Laura Lynn Harberts, an Orlando hospital technician.

Laura Lynn Harberts Laura Lynn Harberts, 18, an Orlando hospital technician was found dead in Altamote Springs in 1973. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

However, the identity of the second victim remained a mystery for decades, despite investigators’ continued efforts to identify her.

In early 2026, detectives finally got the breakthrough they had been waiting for.

Genetic genealogy helps solve decades-old Seminole County mystery

Investigators were able to establish a connection through genetic genealogy, using information from a distant relative who had been researching their family tree, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post Tuesday.

“So to be able to have a connection, a red light that sparks off because some distant family member went and wanted to follow their family tree, and it presents a piece of evidence that allows us to solve these cases is so incredibly important,” a sheriff’s office official stated in the post.

The victim was identified as Marianne Hartman, a Michigan runaway who was last seen alive in Daytona Beach. Her remains have been returned to relatives for burial, the sheriff’s office said.

Marianne Hartman Marianne Hartman, a Michigan runaway who was last seen alive in Daytona Beach. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Notorious Central Florida biker linked to murder investigation

Witnesses reported seeing a teenage girl matching Hartman’s description with Joseph Spaziano, a notorious Central Florida biker gang member known as “Crazy Joe,” the sheriff’s office said.

Spaziano pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Harberts’ case and was sentenced to life in prison.

“If you look from the 70s all the way on, you can see how ruthless of a guy this was, and and how he was responsible for so much chaos and murder and and sexual batteries and all of these other associated crimes,” the sheriff’s office official stated in the social media post. “At least knowing who was responsible for this is incredibly important.”

Spaziano, now in his 80s and reportedly experiencing advanced cognitive decline, remains in prison.

Joseph Spaziano Joseph Spaziano, a notorious Central Florida biker gang member known as “Crazy Joe.” (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

*Information from Action News Jax’s Orlando station WFTV was used in this report.

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